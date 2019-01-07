EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber losing steam below 1.1350 post-US data

By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is losing steam below the 200 DSMA.
  • In the near term, the market remains under mild pressure below 1.1375 resistance.

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI comes in at 51.7 in June vs. 51 expected, USD gathers strength

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is losing steam from recent tops made near the 1.1400 figure. The market is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market broke below 1.1348 support and the 50 SMA. EUR/USD is now testing 1.1320 support. If broken to the downside, the next support can be seen at 1.1260, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1348 and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish pressure in the near term. Resistances are at 1.1348, 1.1375 and the 1.1415 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.133
Today Daily Change -0.0042
Today Daily Change % -0.37
Today daily open 1.1372
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1296
Daily SMA50 1.1229
Daily SMA100 1.1262
Daily SMA200 1.1344
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1394
Previous Daily Low 1.135
Previous Weekly High 1.1414
Previous Weekly Low 1.1344
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1378
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1367
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.135
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1328
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1306
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1394
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1416
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1438

 

 

