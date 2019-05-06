The ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI scheduled at 14:00 GMT can provide some volatility in USD-related currency pairs.

Earlier, the US ADP employment survey resulted in a big disappointment as only 27K jobs were added vs. 180K forecast.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The Euro to US Dollar exchange rate is above the main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1300 figure. The next resistance is seen at 1.1320 followed by 1.1400 figure. On the flip side, a break below 1.1250/30 would be seen as potentially neutral to bearish.

Additional key levels