EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber is off daily highs below the 1.1033 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating Monday’s losses below the 1.1033 resistance. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1000 level.
  • The market is likely awaiting the FOMC on Wednesday.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). This Tuesday, the German ZEW survey in Germany came in mixed while on Wednesday, investors will be watching the FOMC closely.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber is challenging the 1.1033 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. The medium term picture remains bearish. However, a daily close above this level could trigger a reaction up towards 1.1072, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating Monday’s losses below the 100/200 SMAs. The level to beat for bears is the 1.1000 handle followed by 1.0964 and 1.0930 support levels.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1032
Today Daily Change 0.0029
Today Daily Change % 0.26
Today daily open 1.1003
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1051
Daily SMA50 1.1127
Daily SMA100 1.1183
Daily SMA200 1.1259
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1084
Previous Daily Low 1.0993
Previous Weekly High 1.111
Previous Weekly Low 1.0927
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1028
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.097
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0936
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1152

 

 

