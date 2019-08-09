EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber hugs 1.1200 as Italian politics dents the sentiment on the single currency

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Italian political uncertainties are keeping the sentiment sour on the EUR.
  • The critical level to beat for bears is the 1.1174 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent up move for the fourth consecutive day while being capped by the 1.1253 resistance and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is currently stable as the 10-year bond yields are consolidating losses and the US equity market had a strong rebound in the last three days. On the other hand, the sentiment on the EUR is deteriorating due to political uncertainties in Italy. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market is currently contained below the 1.1220 resistance and the 200 SMA. Bears would need a clear break below the 1.1774 key support. In such event, EUR/USD could re-visit 1.1138 and 1.1105 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading in a very tight range coiling around the 1.1200 figure and the main SMAs, all-in-all suggesting a potential correction down. On the flip side, buyers would need a daily close above 1.1253 resistance to resume the bull trend and get to the 1.1282 resistance to the upside.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1198
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.118
Daily SMA50 1.1239
Daily SMA100 1.1227
Daily SMA200 1.1298
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1234
Previous Daily Low 1.1177
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.116
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.114
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1217
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1253
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1273

 

 

