EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber hugs 1.1200 as Italian politics dents the sentiment on the single currency

The market is trading in a very tight range coiling around the 1.1200 figure and the main SMAs, all-in-all suggesting a potential correction down. On the flip side, buyers would need a daily close above 1.1253 resistance to resume the bull trend and get to the 1.1282 resistance to the upside.

EUR/USD is consolidating the recent up move for the fourth consecutive day while being capped by the 1.1253 resistance and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is currently stable as the 10-year bond yields are consolidating losses and the US equity market had a strong rebound in the last three days. On the other hand, the sentiment on the EUR is deteriorating due to political uncertainties in Italy.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.