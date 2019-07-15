EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber hovers near daily lows and challenges 1.1260 support

EUR/USD is losing steam as it is trading at daily lows.

The level to beat for sellers is at 1.1260.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the 1.1300 figure and the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1280 resistance and the 200 SMA suggesting potential weakness in the near term. Support is seen at 1.1260/40 and 1.1160, according to the Technical Canfluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading at daily lows below just above 1.1260 support and below the 100 SMA. Resistance is seen at 1.1285 and 1.1320.

Additional key levels