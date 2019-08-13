EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber hovers near daily highs despite better-than-expected US inflation data

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Core Consumer Price Index Year-onYear (CPI) came in better-than-expected at 2.2% vs. 2.1% forecast by analysts.
  • EUR/USD keeps trading near daily highs despite the slightly better-than-anticipated US inflation data.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is in consolidation mode for the sixth consecutive day. The Euro is currently capped by the 1.1220/55 resistances and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US CPI came in slightly better-than-anticipated. However, the US Dollar remains under relative pressure.
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is in a range between the 1.1255 resistance and the 1.1160 support while the market is trading above a downward sloping 200 SMA. Bulls are once again attempting to break away from the 1.1220 level to reach 1.1255 resistance. However, the market seems for now reluctant to make any significant move in either direction.
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market seems to have little convictions to break above 1.1220, therefore, keeping the range theme intact for now. Support is at 1.1200 followed by the 1.1173 and 1.1160 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 
 

Additional key

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1217
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1216
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1174
Daily SMA50 1.1239
Daily SMA100 1.1225
Daily SMA200 1.1296
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1232
Previous Daily Low 1.1162
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1205
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1189
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1134
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1244
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1272
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1314

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD falls below 1.1200 as US to delay some tariffs

EUR/USD falls below 1.1200 as US to delay some tariffs

EUR/USD is falling below 1.1200 after the US has announced that it will delay some of the planned tariffs on China. Earlier, US inflation beat expectations and German ZEW disappointed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news

GBP/USD gains limited by upbeat trade news

GBP/USD is trading above 1.2050. The US has announced that it will delay some of the tariffs until December. Earlier, UK wages beat expectations while the unemployment rate rose.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY rebounds to 105.30 area after upbeat US CPI data

USD/JPY rebounds to 105.30 area after upbeat US CPI data

After inching closer to the critical 105 handle for the second straight day on Tuesday, the USD/JPY pair is staging a modest recovery in the early trading hours of the American session as the upbeat inflation data from the US seem to be helping the Greenback gather strength.

USD/JPY News

Gold eases from multi-year highs, sits comfortably above $1,520

Gold eases from multi-year highs, sits comfortably above $1,520

The precious metal extended its rally on Tuesday and touched its highest level in more than six years at $1,535 as investors continue to seek safe-havens amid a number of factors weighing on the market sentiment. 

Gold News

Should you trade Bitcoin the same way as other safe havens?

Should you trade Bitcoin the same way as other safe havens?

Everything else can burn and crash but gold cannot. Think about it, money can be set on fire, so can computers and USB drives but it would take a massive amount of heat to melt a gold bullion bar.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  