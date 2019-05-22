EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber fading 1.1180 resistance ahead of FOMC Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The FOMC Minutes will be published at 18:00 GMT this Wednesday. The news can lead to high volatility in USD-related pairs.
  • EUR/USD is consolidating its losses above the 1.1140 level. Will the bear trend resume and bring the single surrency down to 1.1106, the 2019 low ?

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs) as the market has been consolidating for the fourth day in a row.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish momentum in the near term. 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD reached the 1.1180 resistance but found no acceptance so far in the New York session. A break above 1.1180 can lead to 1.1200 and 1.1220. Bears would need a convincing break below 1.1140 to reach 1.1106, the current 2019 low.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1167
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1187
Daily SMA50 1.1241
Daily SMA100 1.1305
Daily SMA200 1.1393
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1188
Previous Daily Low 1.1142
Previous Weekly High 1.1264
Previous Weekly Low 1.1154
Previous Monthly High 1.1326
Previous Monthly Low 1.1111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1159
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.117
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.114
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1093
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1187
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1211
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1233

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

