EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber enters the New York session below the 1.1090 level

  • EUR/USD is on the defensive near 2-week lows.
  • The levels to beat for sellers are the 1.1067 and 1.1027 supports. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is under pressure at 2-week lows.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Fiber is trading below 1.1090 resistance and its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears need a break below 1.1067 (last week low) to reach 1.1027 and the 1.0970 level to the downside.

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.1090, 1.1107 and 1.1132 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1079
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1146
Daily SMA50 1.1223
Daily SMA100 1.1219
Daily SMA200 1.129
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1114
Previous Daily Low 1.1076
Previous Weekly High 1.1232
Previous Weekly Low 1.1066
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1091
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1099
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1065
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.114

 

 

 

