EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber enters the Asian session above the 1.1000 handle

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Colombus Day on Monday yields limited volatility on the EUR/USD. 
  • Monday’s trading ends virtually unchanged with the Fiber still hanging above the 1.1000 figure. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, last week, the Fiber broke above a multi-week trendline and tested the 50 SMA. This Monday, the spot consolidated last week’s gains below the 50 SMA. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The Euro is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. EUR/USD is consolidating last week’s advance above the 1.1000/1.1020 support zone and the 200 SMA. The 1.1067 level is the level to beat for bulls if they intend to reach the 1.1090 resistance on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The Fiber is ending Monday virtually unchanged. A daily close below the 1.1000 handle could switch the bias to bearish in the short and medium term.  

Additional key levels 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1027
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1037
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0985
Daily SMA50 1.105
Daily SMA100 1.1143
Daily SMA200 1.1221
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1063
Previous Daily Low 1.1001
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1039
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1004
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0972
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0943
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1066
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1095
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1128

 

 

