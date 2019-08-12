EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber eases from daily highs, sub-1.1220 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trapped in a five-day range as Fiber easing from the 1.1220 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the key 1.1160 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating for the fifth consecutive day. Fiber is currently capped by the 1.1220 resistance and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is in a range between the 1.1253 resistance and the 1.1160 support while the market is testing the 200 SMA. Bears need a clear daily break below the 1.1160 key support, which could lead to a pullback down towards 1.1138 and 1.1105, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market tried to break above 1.1120 resistance, but the price is currently rejected from the new daily high. However, to create a meaningful recovery, bulls would need a daily close above 1.1220 and 1.1253, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1218
Today Daily Change 0.0017
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.1201
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1176
Daily SMA50 1.124
Daily SMA100 1.1226
Daily SMA200 1.1297
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1224
Previous Daily Low 1.118
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1196
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1179
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1157
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1135
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1245
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1267

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

