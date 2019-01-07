EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber declining on USD strength, nearing 1.1300 handle

EUR/USD is declining below 1.1400 and the 200 DSMA.

In the medium term, the market remains under pressure below 1.1348 resistance.

US: ISM Manufacturing PMI comes in at 51.7 in June vs. 51 expected, USD gathers strength

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is losing steam from recent tops made near the 1.1400 figure. The market is trading below the 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market is breaking below 1.1320 support and is testing the 100 SMA. EUR/USD can be set to slide towards 1.1260, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish pressure in the short term. Resistances are at 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels