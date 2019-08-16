EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber corrects higher near 1.1100 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is bouncing from the daily lows to the 1.1100 level. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1092 support. 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The recent data in the US has kept the buck supported. Inflation and the Retail Sales Control Group were positive. Additionally, easing US-China trade tensions also support the Greenback. On the other hand, on Thursday ECB member Olli Rehn said the ECB stimulus package might overshoot expectations in September. The dovish comment was seen as bearish for EUR.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The Euro is trading below 1.1120 resistance and its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. Bears need a break below 1.1074 to reach the 1.1062 and 1.1039 levels.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is correcting the current Friday’s slide as it challenges the 50 SMA. Bears will need to reclaim the 1.1092 support. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.1120 and 1.1135 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.11
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.1107
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1159
Daily SMA50 1.1233
Daily SMA100 1.1222
Daily SMA200 1.1292
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.116
Previous Daily Low 1.1092
Previous Weekly High 1.1251
Previous Weekly Low 1.1104
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1117
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1134
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.108
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1188
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1215

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bouncing modestly on disappointing US Consumer Confidence

EUR/USD bouncing modestly on disappointing US Consumer Confidence

The shared currency remains pressured by the idea that the ECB will come out with massive stimulus measures in September. US Michigan Consumer Confidence down to 92.1 brakes dollar's gains.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD retreats sharply after approaching 1.2200

GBP/USD retreats sharply after approaching 1.2200

The GBP/USD pair came under selling pressure after flirting with weekly highs, as a dismal US confidence report brought back risk-off. GBP/USD still up for the week and above the critical 1.2100 level.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY hits fresh session tops near 106.50 as risk recovery gathers pace

USD/JPY hits fresh session tops near 106.50 as risk recovery gathers pace

The USD/JPY pair picked up fresh bids and hit session highs near 106.50 levels in the European session, as the recovery in the risk sentiment gathered steam, as reflected by the extension of the relief rally in the Treasury yields and S&P 500 futures.  

USD/JPY News

Gold erases part of this week's gains, trades above $1,510

Gold erases part of this week's gains, trades above $1,510

The precious metal struggles to extend its rally on Friday as the improved market sentiment dampens the demand for traditional safe-havens.

Gold News

Four Signs of A Bear Market

Four Signs of A Bear Market

I am a believer that the Universe gives you signs. That may sound a bit crazy, but these three charts are three more signs of a bear market. The top chart is the GLD exchange traded fund.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  