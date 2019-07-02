EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber consolidating losses near 1.1300 figure

Euro is in consolidation mode after seeing a steep decline on Monday.

EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure below 1.1320 resistance.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is consolidating Monday’s decline which was the largest since late April. Fiber is below the 1.1300 figure and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).



EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1320 resistance and the 50/100 SMA. The market may continue to slide towards 1.1260 and 1.1220, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistances can be seen at 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels