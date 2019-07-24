EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber consolidates Tuesday’s losses near 1.1148 resistance

EUR/USD is consolidating the losses seen on Tuesday.

The level to beat for bears is 1.1130 followed by 1.1101 support.

EUR/USD daily chart



EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is consolidating the steep decline seen on Tuesday.



EUR/USD 4-hour chart





The market is trading near 1.1148 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum. Sellers want to break below 1.1130 support to reach 1.1101 and 1.1067 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart





EUR/USD is below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. EUR/USD can find immediate resistance at 1.1148, 1.1166, 1.1194 and further up 1.1217, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.



Additional key levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.1149 Today Daily Change -0.0002 Today Daily Change % -0.02 Today daily open 1.1151 Trends Daily SMA20 1.1261 Daily SMA50 1.1245 Daily SMA100 1.1246 Daily SMA200 1.1314 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1212 Previous Daily Low 1.1146 Previous Weekly High 1.1286 Previous Weekly Low 1.12 Previous Monthly High 1.1414 Previous Monthly Low 1.116 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1171 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1186 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1127 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1103 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1061 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1193 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1235 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1259



