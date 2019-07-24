EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber consolidates Tuesday’s losses near 1.1148 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating the losses seen on Tuesday. 
  • The level to beat for bears is 1.1130 followed by 1.1101 support. 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is consolidating the steep decline seen on Tuesday. 


EUR/USD 4-hour chart


 
The market is trading near 1.1148 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum. Sellers want to break below 1.1130 support to reach 1.1101 and 1.1067 on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator


EUR/USD 30-minute chart


 
EUR/USD is below its main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. EUR/USD can find immediate resistance at 1.1148, 1.1166, 1.1194 and further up 1.1217, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1149
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1261
Daily SMA50 1.1245
Daily SMA100 1.1246
Daily SMA200 1.1314
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1212
Previous Daily Low 1.1146
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1127
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1061
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1193
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1235
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1259

 

 

 


 

