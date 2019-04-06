EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber consolidates gains near 1.1250

- Earlier in the London session, the Core Consumer Price Index in May in the Eurozone came in below forecast at 0.8% vs. 0.9% expected by analysts, weakening EUR/USD.
- The market will be looking at the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI for May on Wednesday for further directional clues.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is in a bear trend below the 100 and 200 simple moving averages (SMAs).
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting a bullish bias in the near term.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is consolidating the gains. Bulls would need a break above 1.1280 to continue the recent rally. However, the main trend remains bearish and a drop below 1.1220 would open the doors to 1.1200 and 1.1180. Resistance is seen at 1.1260/80 and 1.1300.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1254
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.1241
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1185
|Daily SMA50
|1.1211
|Daily SMA100
|1.128
|Daily SMA200
|1.1377
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1264
|Previous Daily Low
|1.116
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1218
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.12
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1118
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1077
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1283
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1386
