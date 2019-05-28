EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber confined in a 20-pip range at the start of the New York session

EUR/USD is trading mixed amidst EU elections and looming trade war news.

EUR/USD is currently trapped in a small 20 pip range this Tuesday.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The single currency is hovering just below 1.1200 the figure.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD found some support near the 1.1180 and the 50 SMA.



EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is in a tight range between 1.1180 and the 1.1220 level. The market is holding above its 200 SMA suggesting potential bullish momentum. However, the market remains fairly neutral with both buyers and sellers comfortable in the current range. Bulls would look for a break above 1.1200 to reach 1.1220 and 1.1260 swing high. Support is at 1.1180/60 and 1.1140 levels.



