EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber confined in a 20-pip range at the start of the New York session

  • EUR/USD is trading mixed amidst EU elections and looming trade war news.
  • EUR/USD is currently trapped in a small 20 pip range this Tuesday.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The single currency is hovering just below 1.1200 the figure.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD found some support near the 1.1180 and the 50 SMA.


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is in a tight range between 1.1180 and the 1.1220 level. The market is holding above its 200 SMA suggesting potential bullish momentum. However, the market remains fairly neutral with both buyers and sellers comfortable in the current range. Bulls would look for a break above 1.1200 to reach 1.1220 and 1.1260 swing high. Support is at 1.1180/60 and 1.1140 levels.


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1187
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.06
Today daily open 1.1194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1192
Daily SMA50 1.1229
Daily SMA100 1.1296
Daily SMA200 1.1388
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1218
Previous Daily Low 1.1186
Previous Weekly High 1.1214
Previous Weekly Low 1.1107
Previous Monthly High 1.1326
Previous Monthly Low 1.1111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1198
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1206
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1181
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1168
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.115
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.123
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1243

 

 

