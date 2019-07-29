EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber clings to daily highs above 1.1134 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is clinging to its daily gains above the 1.1134 support.
  • On the flip side, the yearly low at 1.1101 remains the key level to beat for sellers.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is in consolidation mode for the 4th day in row hovering near multi-month lows.
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A breakout below the 1.1101 support (2019 low) is essential for bears. If broken then 1.1064, 1.1029 and 1.1006 could become the next targets, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
Fiber broke above 1.1134 resistance and its main SMAs suggesting potential bullish momentum in the short term. Looking up, buyers will need to overcome 1.1151 to reach 1.1180 and the 1.1200 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1142
Today Daily Change 0.0015
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 1.1127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1226
Daily SMA50 1.1242
Daily SMA100 1.1243
Daily SMA200 1.1309
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1152
Previous Daily Low 1.1112
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1127
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1137
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1068
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1149
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.119

 

 

