EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber climbs to session highs above the 1.1220 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Dollar is losing strength as US bond yields are falling. 
  • The market broke above the 1.1220 resistance potentially opening the doors to the 1.1253 level.
 

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is in the second day of consolidation while the market is testing the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). Trade war dynamics and falling US bond yields are influencing the value of the US Dollar and most of the price action on the single currency. Interestingly, this week will see virtually no top tier macroeconomic announcements adding extra weight to any news related to international trade. 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating the recent gains trading between the 100 and 200 SMAs. Bulls are currently challenging the weekly high. A daily close above 1.1253 could open the doors towards 1.1282 resistance on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
Bulls are gaining ground as the market broke above the 1.1220 resistance as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bears have quite a lot of work to do as they need to reclaim the 1.1220 level followed by the critical 1.1174 support. A clear break below it can lead to 1.1138 on the way down.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1232
Today Daily Change 0.0030
Today Daily Change % 0.27
Today daily open 1.1202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1186
Daily SMA50 1.1237
Daily SMA100 1.1231
Daily SMA200 1.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1251
Previous Daily Low 1.1168
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1219
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1163
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.108
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1246
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1329

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 as markets tumble again

EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 as markets tumble again

EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, close to the weekly highs. The US dollar is on the back foot as stocks and bond yields fall, making the dollar less attractive. The US-Sino trade spat weighs on sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD struggles around 1.2150 amid growing UK-EU acrimony

GBP/USD is trading 1.2150, marginally lower. The EU and the UK have been exchanging blames for the Brexit impasse. The US-Sino trade war is weighing on market sentiment.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

USD/JPY plummets below 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows

The greenback selling pressure picked up the pace in the last hour and dragged the USD/JPY pair farther below the 106.00 handle, back closer to multi-month lows set in the previous session.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Yellow metal surges to 6-year highs at $1,510.15/oz

Gold: Yellow metal surges to 6-year highs at $1,510.15/oz

The risk-off mood sends XAU/USD to 6-year highs as the risk-off mood persists in the markets. The level to beat for bulls is 1,510.16, the 2019 high.

Gold News

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The Crypto market needs time and we need patience

The current technical structures in Altcoins need time to be solved. Only a major shock could trigger an early solution. Bitcoin needs the support of Altcoins in order to continue to rise.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  