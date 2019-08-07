EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber climbs to session highs above the 1.1220 level

Bulls are gaining ground as the market broke above the 1.1220 resistance as the market is trading above its main SMAs. Bears have quite a lot of work to do as they need to reclaim the 1.1220 level followed by the critical 1.1174 support. A clear break below it can lead to 1.1138 on the way down.

EUR/USD is in the second day of consolidation while the market is testing the 50 and 100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). Trade war dynamics and falling US bond yields are influencing the value of the US Dollar and most of the price action on the single currency. Interestingly, this week will see virtually no top tier macroeconomic announcements adding extra weight to any news related to international trade.

