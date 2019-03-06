EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber challenging key resistance at 1.1220

  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI (May) in the US came in below expectations at 52.1 vs.53 forecast.
  • The data weaken the US dollar which was already on the back foot.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). The market is testing the 50 SMA.


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the near term.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is testing an important resistance at 1.1220. If the common currency break above the level,  it could reach 1.1260 to the upside. Immediate support is seen at 1.1200, 1.1180 and 1.1160. 


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1216
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.40
Today daily open 1.1171
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1183
Daily SMA50 1.1212
Daily SMA100 1.1282
Daily SMA200 1.1379
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1182
Previous Daily Low 1.1125
Previous Weekly High 1.1218
Previous Weekly Low 1.1116
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1161
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1136
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1102
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1079
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1194
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1217
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1251

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

