EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber challenging 1.1134 resistance near daily highs

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating last week losses as the market is challenging 1.1134 resistance.
  • The yearly low at 1.1101 is the key level to beat for sellers.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is in a bear trend trading below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs).
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 

EUR/USD is testing the 1.1134 resistance and its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. A break below 1.1101 (2019 low) is crucial for bears. If broken then 1.1064, 1.1029 and 1.1006 can become next, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
Fiber starts the week by trading in a small range. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.1134, 1.1151, 1.1180 and the 1.1200 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

 
Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1132
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1226
Daily SMA50 1.1242
Daily SMA100 1.1243
Daily SMA200 1.1309
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1152
Previous Daily Low 1.1112
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1127
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1137
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1109
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.109
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1068
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1149
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.119

 

 

