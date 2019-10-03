EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber challenges 1.0960 resistance ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

  • EUR/USD is clinging to weekly gains ahead of the release of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI in the United States.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.0960 resistance followed by 1.0985/1.1030 price level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Market participants will monitor the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI in September. The news is scheduled at 14:00 GMT.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0960 resistance while holding above the 50 SMA, suggesting a correction to the upside in the medium term. A breakout above the 1.0960 level can lead initially to the 1.0985 level and then to the 1.1030 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 

EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Immediate support is seen at the 1.0940 and 1.0908 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0962
Today Daily Change 0.0002
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.096
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1004
Daily SMA50 1.1069
Daily SMA100 1.1156
Daily SMA200 1.1236
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0964
Previous Daily Low 1.0904
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0941
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0927
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0922
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0883
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0862
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1041

 

 

