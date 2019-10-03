EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber challenges 1.0960 resistance ahead of ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

- EUR/USD is clinging to weekly gains ahead of the release of the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI in the United States.
- The level to beat for buyers is the 1.0960 resistance followed by 1.0985/1.1030 price level.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0960 resistance while holding above the 50 SMA, suggesting a correction to the upside in the medium term. A breakout above the 1.0960 level can lead initially to the 1.0985 level and then to the 1.1030 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0962
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|1.096
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1004
|Daily SMA50
|1.1069
|Daily SMA100
|1.1156
|Daily SMA200
|1.1236
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0964
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0904
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1026
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0927
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0922
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0862
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1041
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rising on USD weakness ahead of critical US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0950, extending its gains. The greenback lost ground following disappointing US data. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI is highly anticipated.
GBP/USD rises as PM Johnson shows flexibility on Brexit plan
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, some 0.5% higher. UK PM Johnson has opened the door to changes in his Brexit plans ahead of talks with the EU. He enjoys support in parliament for his current plan.
USD/JPY: challenging the neckline of a double top figure
Trade turmoil adds to concerns about US economic growth. US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI seen at 55.0 in September. USD/JPY at risk of falling toward the 105.50 price zone.
Gold consolidates in a range, just below $1500 mark
Gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band, just below the key $1500 psychological mark, and consolidated the overnight goodish move up to weekly tops.
Can the global cryptocurrency industry auto-regulate and stay ahead of governments?
Self-regulation for cyber-punks? Cryptocurrencies may be taking another step in their maturing process. FXStreet's Tomàs Salles reports about a new initiative from the Delta Summit in Malta.