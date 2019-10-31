EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber bounces from daily lows, back near 1.1150 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Euro is nearing the 1.1165 resistance at the end of the London session.
  • A break above 1.1165 resistance is necessary to open the gates to further gains.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a bear trend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Thursday, the spot is trying to break above the October high at the 1.1179 level.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD, on the four-hour chart, is trading above the main SMAs suggesting a bullish momentum in the medium term. The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1165 resistance which can lead to the 1.1181/1.1193, 1.1220 and 1.1255 resistances on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. Support is seen at the 1.1150, 1.1133 and 1.1113/20 price levels.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1156
Today Daily Change 0.0005
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.1151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1065
Daily SMA50 1.1038
Daily SMA100 1.1126
Daily SMA200 1.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1152
Previous Daily Low 1.108
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1055
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1175
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1248

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

