EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber breaking below 1.1140 support

  • USD is gaining strength across the board therefore sending EUR/USD down. 
  • EUR/USD is close to the 2019 low at 1.1106. 

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Fiber is below its main SMAs suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. 


EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is drifting down as breaking below 1.1140 support. The market is trading below its main SMAs as the bears keep the selling pressure. A breakdown below 1.1140 can open the way to 1.1110 support to the downside. Resistance is at 1.1180 and 1.1200 levels.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1143
Today Daily Change -0.0019
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 1.1162
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.119
Daily SMA50 1.1226
Daily SMA100 1.1293
Daily SMA200 1.1386
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1202
Previous Daily Low 1.1159
Previous Weekly High 1.1214
Previous Weekly Low 1.1107
Previous Monthly High 1.1326
Previous Monthly Low 1.1111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1176
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1186
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1147
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.119
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1218
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1234

 

 

