EUR/USD is drifting down as breaking below 1.1140 support. The market is trading below its main SMAs as the bears keep the selling pressure. A breakdown below 1.1140 can open the way to 1.1110 support to the downside. Resistance is at 1.1180 and 1.1200 levels.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.