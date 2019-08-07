EUR/USD technical analysis: Fiber at the mercy of trade war dynamics, capped below 1.1220 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The US-China news are likely going to be dictating the price action on EUR/USD in the next days.
  • The levels to beat for sellers are at 1.1174 key support followed by the 1.1135 level.
 

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is entering a second day of consolidation while trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Trade war dynamics are influencing the value of the greenback and most of the price action on the EUR/USD currency pair. Moreover, this week has little top tier macroeconomic announcements adding weight to any news related to international trade. 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is pulling back down after peaking at the 1.1250 level near the 200 SMA this Monday. The bears need a clear break below 1.1174 key support. The next supports in line can be seen near 1.1138, 1.1121 and 1.1100 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is settling in a range between 1.1174 support and the 1.1220 resistance. Buyers need a break above 1.1220 and 1.1255 resistance on a daily closing basis to resume last week bull move. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.12
Today Daily Change -0.0002
Today Daily Change % -0.02
Today daily open 1.1202
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1186
Daily SMA50 1.1237
Daily SMA100 1.1231
Daily SMA200 1.13
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1251
Previous Daily Low 1.1168
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1199
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1219
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1163
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.108
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1246
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.129
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1329

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

