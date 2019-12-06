EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Extra gains look likely in the short-term

EUR/USD closed above 1.1100 on Thursday.

The rally now targets the 200-day SMA near 1.1160.

EUR/USD trades on a consolidative mood on Friday ahead of the critical US Non-farm Payrolls.

The near-term bullish bias in the pair looks unchanged. That said, the next hurdle of note emerges at the 200-day SMA at 1.1157 ahead of October/November tops around 1.1180.

Occasional bearish attempts, however, are expected to meet interim contention at the 100-day SMA at 1.1066 ahead of the more relevant 55-day SMA at 1.1044.