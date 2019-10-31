EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro’s best monthly advance in 21 months

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Euro is ending the month of October near its highs, printing the largest monthly bar since January 2018.
  • The bear trend remains intact as long as it stays below the 1.1414 swing high.
 
 

EUR/USD monthly chart

 
This month the Euro is recording its biggest monthly advance since January 2018. The market is trading in a bear channel and is challenging the upper trendline.
 
However, to have a change of trend, the market would need to start making higher highs. The first objective for bulls would be to break the last swing high, which is at the 1.1414 level. 
 
If the market keeps doing what it has been doing in the last 21 months, the bear trend remains intact. The first objective for bears is the current 2019 low at 1.0879, followed by 1.0560 and the multi-year low at the 1.0340 level.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1152
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 1.1151
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1065
Daily SMA50 1.1038
Daily SMA100 1.1126
Daily SMA200 1.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1152
Previous Daily Low 1.108
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1125
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1108
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1055
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.103
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1175
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.12
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1248

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD settles around 1.1150, weighed by risk aversion

EUR/USD settles around 1.1150, weighed by risk aversion

The EUR/USD closes Thursday unchanged, although with substantial monthly gains. Mounting US-China tensions and the upcoming US employment report are keeping investors side-lined.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD underpinned by UK elections’ news

GBP/USD underpinned by UK elections’ news

The latest UK polls indicate that Tories led the intention vote,  backing the Pound. GBP/USD below the elusive 1.3000 figure.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety

USD/JPY extends slide toward 108 on flight to safety

The USD/JPY pair came under strong bearish pressure during the European trading hours on Thursday as the resurfacing worries over the United States and China failing to reach a long-term trade deal weighed on the market sentiment and boosted the demand for safe-haven assets such as the JPY.

USD/JPY News

Gold has firmed on in the $1,500s again, supported by Fed/trade headlines

Gold has firmed on in the $1,500s again, supported by Fed/trade headlines

Gold is consolidating below the key $1,520s, over 1% higher on the day mind, and benefitting from a mixed reaction to the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate cut.

Gold News

Bitcoin could break higher today

Bitcoin could break higher today

Bitcoin has been volatile over the past few weeks. 10K seems to be a tough nut to crack and is now a strong resistance zone.Since finding resistance just ahead of 10K the price it a low close to the current consolidation low of 8,920.00.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures