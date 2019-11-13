EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under pressure near one-month lows ahead of Fed’s Powell

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is confined in a tight range ahead of Fed’s Powell testimony.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0995 support level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The Euro, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). Fed’s chief, Jerome Powell, will be testifying on the economy before a special Congressional commission at 16:00 GMT. Traders will be on the lookout for any clues about the future of monetary policy.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is drifting down as it remains depressed below the 1.1016. Investors are likely looking for an extension of the bearish move towards the 1.0995, 1.0965 and 1.0920 support levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs. Resistance can be seen at the 1.1016, 1.1033, 1.1056 and 1.1079 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1007
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1011
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1101
Daily SMA50 1.1042
Daily SMA100 1.1108
Daily SMA200 1.1184
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.104
Previous Daily Low 1.1002
Previous Weekly High 1.1176
Previous Weekly Low 1.1016
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1017
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1025
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0981
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0959
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1033
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1055
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.107

 

 

