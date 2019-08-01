EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under pressure near 2-year lows ahead of US PMI

EUR/USD is hovering just above 1.1030 support while at 2-year lows.

The level to beat for bears are seen at the 1.1030 and 1.1010 levels.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is under pressure at 2-year lows as the Federal Reserve hawkish cut sent the US Dollar up across the board on Wednesday. The ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT can lead to volatility.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below its major simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The market reached 1.1026, its lowest point in 2019. Sellers want to break below this level to travel south towards 1.1010, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading in a tight range below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Immediate resistances are located at 1.1067, 1.1080 and 1.1100 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels