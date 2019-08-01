EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under pressure near 2-year lows ahead of US PMI

  • EUR/USD is hovering just above 1.1030 support while at 2-year lows.
  • The level to beat for bears are seen at the 1.1030 and 1.1010 levels.
 

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is under pressure at 2-year lows as the Federal Reserve hawkish cut sent the US Dollar up across the board on Wednesday. The ISM Manufacturing PMI at 14:00 GMT can lead to volatility. 
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below its major simple moving averages (SMAs), suggesting a bearish bias in the medium term. The market reached 1.1026, its lowest point in 2019. Sellers want to break below this level to travel south towards 1.1010, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a tight range below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the short term. Immediate resistances are located at 1.1067, 1.1080 and 1.1100 according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1042
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 1.1078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1203
Daily SMA50 1.124
Daily SMA100 1.1239
Daily SMA200 1.1304
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1164
Previous Daily Low 1.106
Previous Weekly High 1.1226
Previous Weekly Low 1.1101
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1037
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0997
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0934
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1141
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1204
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1244

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

