EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under pressure below 1.1000 ahead of ECB’s Draghi

EUR/USD is rebounding from daily lows while the market is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. The 1.1000 figure should act as initial resistance. If the bears fail to defend the level, then the 1.1023/35 resistance zone and the 1.1075 price level can come into play, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). Earlier in the European session, the Markit PMI in the Eurozone, Germany and France disappointed sending the Euro down. In the New York session, Europen Central Bank’s President, Mario Draghi, will be testifying before the Committee and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.