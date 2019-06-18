EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under heavy pressure below 1.1200 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD broke below a significant support at 1.1200 figure.
  • Bears will be looking at the 1.1147 and 1.1101 to the downside according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
  • Mario Draghi the President of the European Central Bank said that he leaves the door open to further stimulus including rate cuts.
  • Earlier the ZEW survey and the inflation data in Europe disappointed adding to the poor mood on the EUR.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its main simple moving average (DSMA). The market is breaking below the 1.1200 figure. 


EUR/USD 4-hour chart

The market broke below the main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The market is currently testing 1.1180 support, which is the Pivot Point one-day S2 and the lower Bollinger Band on the 4-hour chart according to the Technical Confluences Indicator

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs. A break below 1.1180 can lead to 1.1147 the monthly Fibonacci of 23.6% after that comes the 1.1112 support (previous month low and Pivot Point 1 week S2 closely followed by 1.1101, the monthly Pivot Point S1 and the lower Bolling Band on the daily chart. 


Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1187
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.28
Today daily open 1.1218
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1222
Daily SMA50 1.1219
Daily SMA100 1.1269
Daily SMA200 1.1359
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1247
Previous Daily Low 1.1204
Previous Weekly High 1.1344
Previous Weekly Low 1.1202
Previous Monthly High 1.1266
Previous Monthly Low 1.1107
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1231
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.122
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1198
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1179
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1154
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1242
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1267
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1286

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

EUR/USD below 1.1200 on Draghi's dovishness, amid Trump-Xi meeting announcement

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1200 after ECB President Draghi opened the door to rate cuts. Presidents Trump and Xi will hold an extended meeting at the G-20 Summit. The news cheered markets.

GBP/USD hovers above 5-month lows ahead of Conservative leadership contest

GBP/USD is hovering above 1.2500, close to the five-month lows. Conservatives will vote in the second round of their leadership contest. Boris Johnson is set to win again.

USD/JPY rallies beyond mid-108.00s on Trump's positive comments

Trump said he will have an extended meeting with the Chinese President next week. This comes on the back of Draghi's dovish comments and triggers risk-on trade. Fading safe-haven demand weighs heavily on the JPY and remained supportive.

Gold surges through $1350 level, back closer to 14-month tops

Gold built on its strong intraday positive momentum and spiked to fresh session tops, beyond the $1350 level during the early North-American session.

Fed Preview: Proto-easing

Fed Funds 2.25%-2.50% target range predicted to be unchanged. Market expecting confirmation of easing bias into the second half. FOMC statement wording, especially "patient" and the economic projections important.

