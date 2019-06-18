EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro under heavy pressure below 1.1200 figure

- EUR/USD broke below a significant support at 1.1200 figure.
- Bears will be looking at the 1.1147 and 1.1101 to the downside according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
- Mario Draghi the President of the European Central Bank said that he leaves the door open to further stimulus including rate cuts.
- Earlier the ZEW survey and the inflation data in Europe disappointed adding to the poor mood on the EUR.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD is in a bear trend below its main simple moving average (DSMA). The market is breaking below the 1.1200 figure.
EUR/USD 4-hour chart
The market broke below the main SMAs suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The market is currently testing 1.1180 support, which is the Pivot Point one-day S2 and the lower Bollinger Band on the 4-hour chart according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
EUR/USD is under pressure below its main SMAs. A break below 1.1180 can lead to 1.1147 the monthly Fibonacci of 23.6% after that comes the 1.1112 support (previous month low and Pivot Point 1 week S2 closely followed by 1.1101, the monthly Pivot Point S1 and the lower Bolling Band on the daily chart.
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1187
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.1218
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1222
|Daily SMA50
|1.1219
|Daily SMA100
|1.1269
|Daily SMA200
|1.1359
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1247
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1204
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1202
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1266
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1107
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1231
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.122
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1198
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1154
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1242
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1267
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1286
