EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro turns negative on the day, trades near 1.1070 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD climbed as high as 1.1097 but bears stepped in and drove the market near 1.1070 level.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1043 support.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD, on the daily chart, is trading in a downtrend below downward sloping 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The market is rejecting the 1.1100 handle this Thursday in the New York session.
 

 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is trading back below the 100 and 200 SMAs while the market is trading below the 1.1083 resistance level. A daily close below the 1.1083 level would signal a failed bullish breakout which can result in a decline in the coming sessions.
 
A daily close below 1.1043 level can see the bears taking the helm and drive the market towards the 1.1014 and 1.0991 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading below the 200 SMA, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The main resistance on the way up is the 1.1083 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.107
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1074
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.1044
Daily SMA100 1.1091
Daily SMA200 1.1176
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1082
Previous Daily Low 1.1052
Previous Weekly High 1.1058
Previous Weekly Low 1.0989
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1064
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1071
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1057
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1027
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1087
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1116

 

 

