EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading off the October highs in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Euro is consolidating the Fed-inspired gains. 
  • A break above 1.1165 resistance is necessary to open the doors to more gains.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). This Thursday, the market is attempting to break above the October high at the 1.1179 level.
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD, on the four-hour chart, is trading above its main SMAs suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1165 resistance. A break above the level can lead the market to 1.1181/1.1193, 1.1220 and 1.1255 resistances, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the 50 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a consolidation of the recent move up. Support is seen at the 1.1133 and 1.1113/20 price level.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/SEK

Overview
Today last price 10.7485
Today Daily Change -0.0206
Today Daily Change % -0.19
Today daily open 10.7691
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 10.801
Daily SMA50 10.7487
Daily SMA100 10.685
Daily SMA200 10.6184
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 10.8225
Previous Daily Low 10.7594
Previous Weekly High 10.7869
Previous Weekly Low 10.6502
Previous Monthly High 10.8553
Previous Monthly Low 10.6102
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 10.7835
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 10.7984
Daily Pivot Point S1 10.7448
Daily Pivot Point S2 10.7206
Daily Pivot Point S3 10.6817
Daily Pivot Point R1 10.8079
Daily Pivot Point R2 10.8468
Daily Pivot Point R3 10.871

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

