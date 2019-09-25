EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading near daily lows, sub-1.1000

EUR/USD is challenging the Tuesday’s lows.

The level to beat for bears is the 1.0966 support level.

EUR/USD daily chart

The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market has been in a tight range throughout September.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. The market broke below the 1.1000 level opening the doors for a drop to 1.0966 and 1.0940 near the 2019 low.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The market is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 11.1023/35 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels