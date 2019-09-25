EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading near daily lows, sub-1.1000

  • EUR/USD is challenging the Tuesday’s lows. 
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0966 support level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The shared currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market has been in a tight range throughout September.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is trading below the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. The market broke below the 1.1000 level opening the doors for a drop to 1.0966 and 1.0940 near the 2019 low. 
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market is trading below the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart suggesting bearish momentum in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 11.1023/35 resistance zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0986
Today Daily Change -0.0028
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.1014
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1029
Daily SMA50 1.1101
Daily SMA100 1.1173
Daily SMA200 1.125
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1024
Previous Daily Low 1.0984
Previous Weekly High 1.1084
Previous Weekly Low 1.099
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1009
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0999
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.099
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0967
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.095
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1031
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1048
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1071

 

 

