EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading mixed after the US NFP, sub-1.0985 level

- Earlier, the US Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) came below expectations at 136K vs. 145K forecast.
- EUR/USD is trading sideways below the 1.1000 figure.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD four-hour chart
EUR/USD 30-minute chart
Additional key levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0986
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.0975
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1001
|Daily SMA50
|1.1065
|Daily SMA100
|1.1154
|Daily SMA200
|1.1234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0999
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0941
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1026
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0905
|Previous Monthly High
|1.111
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0885
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0977
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0963
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0944
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0913
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0885
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1002
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1061
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after mixed US Non-Farm Payrolls
EUR/USD is falling further away from 1.10, consolidating. US Non-Farm Payrolls came out at 136K with upward revisions and weak wages. Political developments are also eyed.
GBP/USD dips below 1.23 amid a mixed US jobs report, Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.23, as the greenback gains ground after mixed jobs report. Brexit uncertainty prevails as Ireland rejects the UK's Brexit proposals.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops and retreats on mixed US jobs data
The US economy added 136K jobs in September and the unemployment rate falls to 3.5%. Weaker wage growth data does little to inspire bears, through capped any further upside.
Gold falls below $1500 mark in reaction to mostly upbeat US employment details
Gold finally broke down of its daily consolidative trading range and tumbled to levels below key $1500 psychological mark post-US jobs data.
NFP Quick Analysis: Four positive points that drive up the dollar and keep hawks happy
The US economy gained more jobs than some had feared. Upward revisions added a hefty 45,000 jobs in previous months. Census hiring was a meager 1,000 jobs – with robust private-sector hiring. The underemployment level significantly dropped, a positive for the Fed.