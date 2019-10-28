EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading below 1.1100 handle in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Euro is having a mixed start to the week, hovering mainly below 1.1105 resistance.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1065/1.1040 support zone.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). Last week, EUR/USD registered its worst weekly decline since late September this year. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro, on the four-hour chart, is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs. However, the spot is pulling back down, trading below its 50 SMA. The level to beat for bears is the 1.1065/1.1040 support zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. A break below this area can send EUR/USD down to the 1.1000/1.0970 support zone.
 
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The exchange rate is trading below the 100 and 200 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance can be seen at the 1.1105 and 1.1120 price levels. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1092
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1036
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1132
Daily SMA200 1.1204
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1124
Previous Daily Low 1.1072
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.106
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1008
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1144
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1164

 

 

