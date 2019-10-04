EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading at daily lows near 1.0960 post-NFP

By Flavio Tosti
  • The US Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) disappoints with only 136K vs. 145K forecast.
  • EUR/USD is now trading at daily lows near the 1.0960 level.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
The common currency, on the daily chart, is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The US Non-Farm Payrolls came in at 136K vs. 145K for September with upward revisions and weak wages at 2.9% vs. 3.2% forecast. However, the USD is rising across the board. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The market is choppy between the 1.0960 and 1.1000 figure. The market is having difficulty in overcoming the 100 SMA. A break below the 1.0960 level can expose the 1.0945 and 1.0906 supports, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading between the 50 and 100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Immediate resistances are seen at the 1.0974, 1.0985 and 1.1000 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0965
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.0975
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1001
Daily SMA50 1.1065
Daily SMA100 1.1154
Daily SMA200 1.1234
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0999
Previous Daily Low 1.0941
Previous Weekly High 1.1026
Previous Weekly Low 1.0905
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0963
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0944
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0885
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1002
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1061

 

 

