EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading at 5-day high and challenging 1.1210 strong resistance

EUR/USD is reversing up sharply from the 2019 low.

Bulls will need to overcome the 1.1210 resistance in order to gain extra traction.



EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Thursday the market reached a new 2019 low but the drop was short-lived as EUR/USD is staging a reversal up.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1210 strong resistance and the 200 SMA.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading near its daily high above its main SMAs. If bulls overcome the 1.1210 level then 1.1240 and 1.1270 resistances can come into play. Support is at 1.1180/60 and 1.1140 levels.

Additional key levels