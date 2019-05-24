EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trading at 5-day high and challenging 1.1210 strong resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

 

  • EUR/USD is reversing up sharply from the 2019 low.
  • Bulls will need to overcome the 1.1210 resistance in order to gain extra traction.


EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below its main simple moving averages (SMAs). Thursday the market reached a new 2019 low but the drop was short-lived as EUR/USD is staging a reversal up.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD is challenging the 1.1210 strong resistance and the 200 SMA.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading near its daily high above its main SMAs. If bulls overcome the 1.1210 level then 1.1240 and 1.1270 resistances can come into play. Support is at 1.1180/60 and 1.1140 levels.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1205
Today Daily Change 0.0025
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 1.118
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1189
Daily SMA50 1.1235
Daily SMA100 1.1301
Daily SMA200 1.1391
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1188
Previous Daily Low 1.1107
Previous Weekly High 1.1264
Previous Weekly Low 1.1154
Previous Monthly High 1.1326
Previous Monthly Low 1.1111
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1157
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1138
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1077
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.121
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.124
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1292

 

 

