EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro trades at five-day low as US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI comes better-than-expected

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Euro is trading in a downtrend below its 200-day simple moving average (DMA) while challenging the 100 DMA. This Monday, the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI rebounds to 54.7, EUR/USD extends slide to 1.1072.
 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Euro is challenging the 1.1072 swing low while trading below the 50 and 100 SMAs. A daily break below the level can open the doors to more losses towards the 1.1037/20 support zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading at five-day lows below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. Resistance is seen at the 1.1090 level followed by the 1.1115 and 1.1145 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1079
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.44
Today daily open 1.1128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1091
Daily SMA50 1.1041
Daily SMA100 1.1124
Daily SMA200 1.1196
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1176
Previous Daily Low 1.1124
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1144
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1157
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.111
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1058
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1162
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1195
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1214

 

 

