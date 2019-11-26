EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro stuck above 1.1000 handle in the New York session

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is trading just above the 1.1020 level in the New York session
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.0996 support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the euro is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). On the second day of the week, the market is trading in a tight trading range in the New York session. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is consolidating just above the November low while remaining under bearish pressure around the 1.1020 resistance and its main SMAs. The key support to break for sellers is likely located near the 1.0996 level not far away from the current monthly low. If sellers gather enough momentum and break this level to the downside, the market could depreciate towards the 1.0969 and 1.0910 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a tight trading range challenging the 1.1020 resistance and the 50 SMA. 
A daily close above the 1.1035/1.1049 resistance could question the validity of the bear case in the near term.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1024
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.1011
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1068
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1085
Daily SMA200 1.1172
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1034
Previous Daily Low 1.1003
Previous Weekly High 1.1098
Previous Weekly Low 1.1014
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1015
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1022
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0998
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1058

 

 

