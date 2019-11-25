EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro starts the week on the back foot, approaching the 1.1000 handle

  • EUR/USD is under pressure in the New York session. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0996 support.
 
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, EUR/USD is trading in a downtrend below its main daily simple moving averages (DMAs). This Monday, the market is under bearish pressure in the New York session.
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The spot is nearing the current November low while under bearish pressure below its main SMAs. The main support to break for sellers is likely the 1.0996 level near the current low of the month. If sellers gather enough conviction and overcome this level, the market would likely decline towards the 1.0968 and 1.0910 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is starting the week by sliding down below its main SMAs. Resistance is seen at the 1.1019 level and at the 1.1054 price level. However, a daily close above the 1.1076 level would question the validity of the bear case in the near term.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.101
Today Daily Change -0.0013
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1023
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1073
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1087
Daily SMA200 1.1174
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1088
Previous Daily Low 1.1014
Previous Weekly High 1.1098
Previous Weekly Low 1.1014
Previous Monthly High 1.118
Previous Monthly Low 1.0879
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1043
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0995
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0921
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1069
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1143

 

 

