EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolls into the Asian session just below the 100 DSMA

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is clinging to multi-week highs just below the 100 DSMA as the market is entering the Asian session. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1140 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
 
On the daily chart, the single currency is trading in a bear trend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). However, this Thursday, the Fiber broke above the September high at 1.1110 and challenged the 100 SMA. 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
 
The Euro is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the medium term. EUR/USD is clinging to monthly highs, hanging above September highs. A breakout above 1.1140 resistance could open the gates to the 1.1160 and 1.1191 resistances on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
EUR/USD is trading above its main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Support can be seen at the 1.1110, 1.1064 and 1.1041 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1125
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.48
Today daily open 1.1072
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0986
Daily SMA50 1.104
Daily SMA100 1.1139
Daily SMA200 1.1214
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1086
Previous Daily Low 1.1022
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1062
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1047
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1034
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1098
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1124
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1162

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

