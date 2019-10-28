EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level

  • This Monday, the Fiber consolidated last week’s losses. 
  • There is a strong resistance at the 1.1109 level. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber, on the four-hour chart, is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs. However, the spot is retracing down from multi-week highs, trading below the 50 SMA. The level to beat for bears remains the 1.1065/1.1040 support zone, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. A break below this area can send the Euro down near the 1.1000/1.0970 support zone.
 
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The exchange rate is trading between its 100 and 200 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Strong resistance can be seen at the 1.1109 level. Further up, if the 1.1120 resistance gets broken to the upside, then 1.1135 and 1.1167 are the next relevant resistances on the bulls’radar, according to the Technical Confluences indicator.
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.11
Today Daily Change 0.0020
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1036
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.1132
Daily SMA200 1.1204
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1124
Previous Daily Low 1.1072
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1092
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1105
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.106
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.104
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1008
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1112
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1144
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1164

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below the 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The main macroeconomic event of the week is the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. 

The GBP/USD pair is trading at the upper end of its daily range, backed by EU’s decision to grant a 90-day Brexit “flextension.” UK Parliament rejected PM Johnson's motion for an election on December 12. 

The USD/JPY pair spent the previous week moving sideways in an extremely tight range near the 108.50 mark and stayed relatively quiet during the first half of the day on Monday before gaining traction during the American trading hours.v

The XAU/USD pair spent the Asian session moving sideways above the $1,500 handle but lost its traction during the American trading hours as the latest headlines surrounding the US-China trade dispute and Wall Street's strong performance at the opening made it difficult for safe-haven assets find demand.

Recent price movement puts Bitcoin back on a price rising scenario. Ethereum and XRP, with fewer profits, get better setups than Bitcoin for the medium term. Volatility may increase sharply in the short term.

