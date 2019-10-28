EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.1100 level

The exchange rate is trading between its 100 and 200 SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. Strong resistance can be seen at the 1.1109 level. Further up, if the 1.1120 resistance gets broken to the upside, then 1.1135 and 1.1167 are the next relevant resistances on the bulls’radar, according to the Technical Confluences indicator.

