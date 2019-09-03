EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session near the 1.0967 level

  • US ISM Manufacturing PMI falls to three-year lows at 49.1, driving the recovery on EUR/USD.
  • The level to beat for bulls is at the 1.0979 resistance.
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
On the daily time-frame, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). EUR/USD is recovering from multi-year lows as the US ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to three-year low at 49.1. 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is challenging the 1.0979 resistance as the market is entering the Asian session. Bears have lost considerable ground and they need to reclaim the 1.0954, 1.0936 and 1.0913 levels according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
  

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
EUR/USD is trading above the 1.0967 level and the 50/100 SMAs, suggesting a consolidation in the near term. The correction up can extend towards 1.1013, 1.1040 and 1.1070, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0974
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.097
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1114
Daily SMA50 1.1181
Daily SMA100 1.1201
Daily SMA200 1.1276
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0998
Previous Daily Low 1.0958
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.0962
Previous Monthly High 1.1251
Previous Monthly Low 1.0962
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0973
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0982
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0953
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0913
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0993
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

 

