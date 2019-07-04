EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1300 handle, NFP awaits

Euro is has spent the last three days consolidating losses.

The level to beat for bears are the 1.1260 and 1.1220 supports.

The market is going to pay close attention to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) reading this Friday. The event can lead to high volatility.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a limited range below 1.1300 and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Euro is consolidating losses below the 1.1320 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. Sellers want to break below 1.1260 to reach 1.1220 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The currency pair is trading in a narrow range just below the 100 SMA and its 200 SMA, suggesting a negative bias in the short term. Resistances can be seen near 1.1308, 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels