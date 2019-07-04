EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1300 handle, NFP awaits

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Euro is has spent the last three days consolidating losses.
  • The level to beat for bears are the 1.1260 and 1.1220 supports.

The market is going to pay close attention to the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) reading this Friday. The event can lead to high volatility.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD is trading in a limited range below 1.1300 and its 200-day simple moving average (DSMA).

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

Euro is consolidating losses below the 1.1320 resistance and the 50/100 SMAs. Sellers want to break below 1.1260 to reach 1.1220 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

The currency pair is trading in a narrow range just below the 100 SMA and its 200 SMA, suggesting a negative bias in the short term. Resistances can be seen near 1.1308, 1.1320, 1.1348 and the 1.1375 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1284
Today Daily Change 0.0004
Today Daily Change % 0.04
Today daily open 1.128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1233
Daily SMA50 1.1217
Daily SMA100 1.1263
Daily SMA200 1.1353
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1312
Previous Daily Low 1.1268
Previous Weekly High 1.1414
Previous Weekly Low 1.1344
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1285
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1296
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1261
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1243
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1217
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1305
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1331
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1349

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

