EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.1200 handle

  • The US Dollar is up slightly as US yields paused their fall and US stock indices shot higher.
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.1174 key support.
 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is in a consolidation phase while being capped by the 1.1253 resistance and the 50/100-day simple moving averages (DSMAs). The greenback is currently supported by the stabilization in the 10-year bond yields and the US equity market leaping higher.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
The market has been rejecting attacks at the 1.1220 resistance and the 200 SMA, suggesting potential weakness in the medium term. Sellers are looking for a clear break below the 1.1774 key support. If the breakdown succeeds, EUR/USD could re-visit 1.1138 and 1.1105 to the downside, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
  
 
 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
 
The market is trading below 1.1200 and the 200 SMA, suggesting a correction down in the short term. Bulls would need a daily close above 1.1253 resistance to resume the bull trend and reach 1.1282 resistance to the upside.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.118
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.12
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1184
Daily SMA50 1.1238
Daily SMA100 1.1229
Daily SMA200 1.1299
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1242
Previous Daily Low 1.1178
Previous Weekly High 1.1164
Previous Weekly Low 1.1027
Previous Monthly High 1.1373
Previous Monthly Low 1.106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1203
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1143
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1107
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1235
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1271
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1299

 

 

