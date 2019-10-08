EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.0965 price level

This Tuesday, EUR/USD slumped to three-day lows on USD strength.

The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0940 support, followed by the 1.0910 level.

EUR/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback has picked up some momentum this Tuesday despite the risk-off sentiment.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

After failing to break above the 1.1000 handle, EUR/USD broke below the 1.0960 support level. The market is consolidating the decline just above the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. A break below 1.0940 could lead to the 1.0910 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The first hurdle is seen at the 1.0965/77 resistance zone, followed by the 1.1000 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

Additional key levels

EUR/USD Overview Today last price 1.0955 Today Daily Change -0.0017 Today Daily Change % -0.15 Today daily open 1.0972 Trends Daily SMA20 1.0995 Daily SMA50 1.1059 Daily SMA100 1.115 Daily SMA200 1.1229 Levels Previous Daily High 1.1001 Previous Daily Low 1.0962 Previous Weekly High 1.1 Previous Weekly Low 1.0879 Previous Monthly High 1.111 Previous Monthly Low 1.0885 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0986 Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0956 Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0939 Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0917 Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994 Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1017 Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

EUR/USD Wednesday's calendar