EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below the 1.0965 price level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • This Tuesday, EUR/USD slumped to three-day lows on USD strength. 
  • The level to beat for sellers is the 1.0940 support, followed by the 1.0910 level.

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 

On the daily chart, the shared currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The Greenback has picked up some momentum this Tuesday despite the risk-off sentiment.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 

After failing to break above the 1.1000 handle, EUR/USD broke below the 1.0960 support level. The market is consolidating the decline just above the 50 SMA on the four-hour chart. A break below 1.0940 could lead to the 1.0910 support level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 

 

EUR/USD is trading below its main SMAs, suggesting a bearish bias in the near term. The first hurdle is seen at the 1.0965/77 resistance zone, followed by the 1.1000 handle, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0955
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.0972
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0995
Daily SMA50 1.1059
Daily SMA100 1.115
Daily SMA200 1.1229
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1001
Previous Daily Low 1.0962
Previous Weekly High 1.1
Previous Weekly Low 1.0879
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0977
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0986
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0956
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0917
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0994
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1017
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1033

 

EUR/USD Wednesday's calendar

