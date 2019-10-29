EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1100 level

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • The Euro is about to end Tuesday near daily highs above the 1.1100 figure. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.1120 resistance in the near term.
  • Market players will focus on the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. 
 

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 

On the daily chart, the Fiber is trading in a downtrend below its 100 and 200-day simple moving averages (DMAs). The major macroeconomic event of the week is likely going to be the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday. 
 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
The Fiber, on the four-hour chart, is trading above the 100 and 200 SMAs. This Tuesday, the market challenged the 1.1113/20 resistance zone as well as the 50 SMA. A break above the mentioned resistance zone can lead to further strength towards 1.1135/50 and 1.1165 resistance levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The EUR/USD is trading above the main SMAs on the 30-minute chart, suggesting a bullish bias in the near term. The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1120 resistance. If breached, 1.1165 might become a key target on the way up. Support is seen at 1.1092 and 1.1069 price levels.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1112
Today Daily Change 0.0010
Today Daily Change % 0.09
Today daily open 1.1102
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1046
Daily SMA50 1.1036
Daily SMA100 1.113
Daily SMA200 1.1202
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1107
Previous Daily Low 1.1076
Previous Weekly High 1.1063
Previous Weekly Low 1.0941
Previous Monthly High 1.111
Previous Monthly Low 1.0885
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1088
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1083
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1064
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1126
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1145

 

 

