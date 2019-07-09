EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro rolling into the Asian session below 1.1220

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is under selling pressure below the 1.1220 level.
  • Market participants are likely waiting for the FOMC minutes released on Wednesday.

 

EUR/USD daily chart

 

EUR/USD trading in a bear trend below its main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is expecting the FOMC minutes to acknowledge the recent strong US data and therefore a softer approach to rate cuts.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 

The market under selling pressure below 1.1220 resistance. Sellers are trying to break below 1.1192 support. If broken then 1.1164 and 1.1106 can become the next bearish targets on the way down, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

 

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 

EUR/USD is entering the Asian session below 1.1220 and its main SMAs. Immediate resistances are seen at 1.1220, 1.1246, 1.1265 and the 1.1285 levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.

 

 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1208
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.1214
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1293
Daily SMA50 1.1239
Daily SMA100 1.126
Daily SMA200 1.1331
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1236
Previous Daily Low 1.1206
Previous Weekly High 1.1373
Previous Weekly Low 1.1207
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1218
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1224
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1202
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.119
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1173
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1248
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.126

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

