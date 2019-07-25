EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro reverses up from new 2019 low and challenges daily highs, after ECB

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti

  • EUR/USD hits a new 2019 low at 1.1101 on dovish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB).
  • EUR/USD reverses up from 1.1101 and now challenges the daily highs.

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is trading at new 2019 lows as the European Central Bank leaves the interest rate unchanged. Furthermore, the ECB is considering further Quantitative Easing (QE), which the market sees as negative for the European currency. As ECB’s Mario Draghi is speaking, the shared currency reached a new 2019 low at 1.1101.
 

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

 
 
The market is trading below the 1.1164 resistance and the main SMAs, suggesting bearish momentum in the medium term. The turnaround is rather large, therefore conveying a mixed technical picture. The bulls seem to have taken the lead as they are threatening to break above 1.1164 resistance. A break above this level can lead to 1.1194 resistance, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. Supports are seen at 1.1148 and 1.1130 levels. 
 
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1159
Today Daily Change 0.0019
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.114
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.125
Daily SMA50 1.1243
Daily SMA100 1.1245
Daily SMA200 1.1313
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1156
Previous Daily Low 1.1127
Previous Weekly High 1.1286
Previous Weekly Low 1.12
Previous Monthly High 1.1414
Previous Monthly Low 1.116
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1138
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1126
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1112
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1171
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1185

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces off new two-year lows as Draghi readies further stimulus

EUR/USD bounces off new two-year lows as Draghi readies further stimulus

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, off the fresh two-year low of 1.1101 recorded after the ECB left its policy unchanged but opened the door to rate cuts and QE. President Draghi sent a balanced message.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2500 but below Wednesday’s high

GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2500 but below Wednesday’s high

The Pound is trading little changed on the upside at around 1.2500 against the greenback. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events

USD/JPY: range trading exacerbated ahead of first-tier events

The USD/JPY pair continues trading range-bound a handful of pips above the 108.00 figure. The American dollar remains strong against most major rivals, although the FX market is in wait-and-see mode...

USD/JPY News

Gold refreshes weekly tops on dovish ECB, retreats post-upbeat US macro data

Gold refreshes weekly tops on dovish ECB, retreats post-upbeat US macro data

Gold quickly reversed a bullish spike to fresh weekly tops and is currently placed in the neutral territory, around the $1425-26 region post-US data.

Gold News

US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens

US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens

Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  