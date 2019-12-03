EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro remains bid, approaching 1.1093 resistance

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/USD is consolidating the recent gains made on Monday.
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 1.1093 resistance. 
 

EUR/USD daily chart

 
EUR/USD on the daily chart is trading in a downtrend below the 200-day simple moving average (DMA). However, this Monday, the spot had a strong reversal up above the 1.1000 handle and the 50/100 SMAs. 
 

EUR/USD four-hour chart

 
EUR/USD is consolidating Monday’s bullish breakout above the 1.1059 support and the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. There is an important resistance at 1.1093 and if the market overcomes it, the spot could continue to climb towards the 1.1139 level and possibly up to 1.1180 in the medium term, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator
   

EUR/USD 30-minute chart

 
The market had an unusually big breakout on the first day of the week. Support can be seen at the 1.1059, 1.1040 and 1.1013 price levels, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1082
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.1085
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.1043
Daily SMA100 1.1074
Daily SMA200 1.1164
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1091
Previous Daily Low 1.1002
Previous Weekly High 1.1034
Previous Weekly Low 1.0981
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1036
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1028
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0971
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0939
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1117
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1148
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1205

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls

GBP/USD surges past 1.30 amid favorable opinion polls

GBP/USD is trading at fresh multi-week highs above 1.30. A new opinion poll has shown a widening lead for Conservatives over Labour as Trump visits London. UK Construction PMI hit 45.3 points, above expectations.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD ticks higher amid trade tensions, weak US data

EUR/USD has been extending its gains, nearing 1.11. Trump's tariffs on France and uncertainty about US-Sino relations is weighing on markets. Weak US ISM Manufacturing PMI figures and ECB uncertainty are in the mix.

EUR/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: No visibility in a highly hazardous environment

Cryptocurrencies: No visibility in a highly hazardous environment

Opposite technical signals blind the field of vision in a complex environment. Moving averages and price action point to declines in the short term. Technical indicators hint bullish crosses in the Top 3 cryptocurrencies.

Read more

Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz

Gold: Yellow metal breaks to the upside, trades near $1475/oz

The yellow metal is rising sharply in the New York session. Gold is rebounding from the November lows and broke the 1465 resistance level while trading below the 50/100-day simple moving averages (SMAs).

Gold News

USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY

USD/JPY: Trade war fears boost the JPY

US President Trump keeps menacing several countries with tariffs. Equities extend their collapse, Wall Street set to open at almost a one-month lows. USD/JPY pressuring 108.80 support, room to extend its decline toward the 108.00 level.

USD/JPY News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures